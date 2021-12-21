Newlyweds cancel wedding reception due to flood, use food to feed victims in Klang

The newlywed couple called off their wedding reception to cater food for flood victims. ― TikTok screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A newlywed couple who had planned on their wedding reception for 300 guests, cancelled the event and donated the food to flood victims at a flood relief centre in Meru, Klang.

The couple, Muhammad Nabil Mohd Azimi, 23, and Nur Asyiqin Md Hamdan, 25, called off the event on Dec 19 owing to Malaysia's recent catastrophic flood disaster.

The video of the pair donating meals to flood victims after leaving their wedding reception venue, which was posted by the wedding caterer, Erin Suhaimi, on her TikTok page on Monday, was praised on social media.

According to Coconuts, the clip included a text statement about the event's cancellation and food distribution with the catering crew at the flood relief centre on Sunday.

“The wedding reception was cancelled so the couple held it at the Meru flood relief center in Klang.

“The couple is distributing food here, together with our catering team,” read the statement on the video.

The video has garnered over 498,000 views, 61,000 likes, and 3,000 comments.

Many extended their best wishes to the newlywed pair while many praised their willingness to cancel their wedding reception in order to help those in need.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds! God appoints his lucky servants to serve good for humanity,” one user said

“The most memorable wedding of the year,” said another.

“May your marriage be blessed with joy forever,” said yet another comment.



