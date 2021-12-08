Bomb squad summoned to UK hospital after man turns up with artillery shell stuck up his rear

A bomb squad had to be summoned to a hospital at Gloucester, UK, after a man arrived at the emergency department with an artillery shell up his behind. — Picture via Facebook/ Julie-Ann Reid

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A bomb squad had to be summoned to a hospital in the UK after a man arrived at the emergency department with an artillery shell stuck up his bum.

The man, who was not identified, told doctors at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Gloucester, that he “slipped and fell” on the 17cm by 6cm armour-piercing projectile taken from his private arsenal of military collectables, The Sun reported.

The shell was later identified as a World War Two 57mm shell that was typically fired from six-pounder anti-tank guns.

A source said that the patient found the shell while clearing out his stuff.

“He said he put it on the floor then he slipped and fell on it — and it went up his a**e.

“He was in a considerable amount of pain.

“I think he collected military memorabilia.”

Police said the explosive had been removed prior to their arrival at the hospital after the Army’s Explosive Ordnance were contacted.

The patient had since been discharged from the hospital and was expected to make full recovery.