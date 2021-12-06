Stray dog rescues US family from fire, reunited with former family (VIDEO)

Butter saved a family in Southwest Virginia from fire by barking. — Picture via Facebook/ Charity Golloway

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A stray dog that took shelter at a Southwest Virginia home turned hero when he alerted the house owner of a fire.

Thanks to the dog, named Butter by Golloway, the family was able to escape from their home off Silver Creek Road without any injuries and contacted the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

“He knew something wasn’t right and that someone needed to know,” Golloway told WJHL news channel.

She said the fire alarms had not gone off yet when she heard Butter barking.

“The flames just got big really fast,” Golloway said.

Thanks to Butter’s barking, Golloway’s son used the garden hose to douse the flames.

A photo of Butter playing with firefighter Justin Stidham later went viral on Facebook.

To add a twist to the plot, the hero dog was actually a runaway pooch that ended up at Charity Golloway’s home.

Butter’s original owners recognised the mutt as Cooper, their dog that ran away from home during summer.

Golloway and the owners had since communicated and verified that Cooper had been living with Golloway.

Golloway said she plans to give Cooper, the dog she knows as Butter, a steak before he is returned to his previous family.