Singapore’s panda Jia Jia, celebrates cub’s 100th day before returning to China (VIDEO)

Jia Jia's cub to be named by next month after deciding one of the five names suggested by the public.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Singapore’s panda Jia Jia celebrated her cub’s 100th day with a special feast of bamboo shoots, carrots and heart-shaped ice blocks.

The 6.36 kilograms male panda cub’s name will be revealed in December as voting has closed with five suggested names by the public including Hong Hong, Le Le, Xin Le, Xin Yang and Xin Yuan, reported Coconuts.

A video of Jia Jia playing with the cub shared by Mandai Wildlife Reserve on its official Facebook account has received over 14,000 likes and 80,000 views.

Many Facebook users posted their wishes to the panda family and promised to visit them soon in the comments section.

Some urged the management to request China to extend the time frame for returning both the father and mother pandas.

“Please request to China for the extension of returning the baby..too adorable to give back n mummy also can bear for the separation,” another comment read.

According to Wildlife Reserve Singapore, the panda parents, Kai Kai, 13, and Jia Jia, 12, are in the penultimate year of their ten-year loan from China.

However, discussions with Chinese authorities are underway to extend their stay beyond next year.