Appearance anxiety leading parents in China to put corrective helmets on their babies for a ‘perfect head shape’

China's appearance anxiety parents are putting corrective helmets on their babies head for a perfect head shape. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― Health experts in China are urging parents to reconsider putting corrective helmets on their babies head to get the perfect head shape.

According to the experts, parents should instead consult doctors first to determine if their children have severe deviations that need to be treated by donning the helmets, Global Times reported.

The experts pointed out that normally, infants' head shapes will be corrected along with their growth, and the effect is no different than wearing the helmets.

The helmets have gained popularity in recent years after some organisations claimed that abnormal head shapes in infants can be corrected if they wear the corrective helmets for 23 hours a day.

Appearance anxiety previously prevalent among young adults is said to be the cause of the parents’ actions.

The younger generation, the site reported, had been brainwashed by fair, good-looking celebrities on television.

Chinese social media users have chimed in with many saying parents should be rational and stop tormenting their children for their own vanity.

“How about asking the parents to put on the helmets for 23 hours a day and see if they can tolerate it?” read one comment.