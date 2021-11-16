Shop in Bukit Mertajam uses ‘honest’ banner to block harsh sunlight

Creative marketing idea or sunshade?

PETALING JAYA, Nov 16 — A goldfish shop in Bukit Mertajam needed the shade to block out the blazing afternoon sun.

And the declaration of the sole purpose of a banner placed at its storefront has amused many after a TikTok user nighttraveller_ captured the sight in a now viral video.

Shop owner Kelvin Lim told Malay Mail that he wanted a banner to block the sunlight and that was the only reason for it being placed in front of his shop.

“Many know my goldfish shop already and this banner was for the staff and I especially in the afternoon when it’s scorching hot and we need to protect ourselves from the heat.

“And we didn’t know what else to put on the banner except to tell the truth.”

The video posted on TikTok three days ago and has been watched over 95,000 times.