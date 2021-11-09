Malaysian parents praised for educating toddler to be kind to garbage collector in viral clip

The couple’s young son hands packet drinks to the cheerful sanitation worker. — Screengrabs from TikTok/@denik923

PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — A husband and wife duo are making waves on social media for all the right reasons for teaching their young son to treat garbage collectors with kindness and respect.

Many Malaysians may shun the 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) job but those who do it — often foreign labour from the wider Asian region — play a vital role in keeping our surroundings clean and safe.

TikTok user @denik923 recently shared a clip of him and his wife who are seen educating their child to appreciate sanitary workers when an Alam Flora garbage truck was making the rounds.

Accompanied by his parents, the toddler walked up to the sanitation worker to hand him several drink packets.

“Give it to the uncle,” the boy’s father can be heard saying, using the common Malaysian salutation for an older gentleman.

The worker crouched down and smiled as the boy’s mother encouraged her son to walk towards him.

After handing the garbage worker the refreshments, the toddler’s father told the boy to say thank you and wave goodbye to the sanitation employee.

The endearing clip earned praise from Malaysians who commended the parents for imparting good values to their child.

Many said they hope other parents will follow their example.

“So good that you’re teaching your child to appreciate people who work tirelessly. Without them our surroundings won’t be clean,” one user said.

“Good job raising your child to be charitable,” another added.

According to @denik923, the sanitation worker always wore a smile whenever he on duty at the Temerloh Jaya area in Pahang.

The clip garnered over 148,000 views and 11,900 likes on TikTok at the time of writing.