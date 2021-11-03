Turkish restaurateur Salt Bae charges RM3,566 for a steak but pays RM67 per hour for a chef

Salt Bae’s London restaurant is hiring chefs but he is only offering a wage of RM67 per hour. — Picture via Instagram/ nusr_et

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Turkish restaurateur Salt Bae’s lavish London restaurant is hiring chefs but the hourly wage offered left much to be desired.

According to Daily Mail, the newly opened outlet at Knightsbridge is offering £12 (RM67) an hour, plus tips.

The amount is the same as the price of mashed potatoes on his menu.

The celebrity butcher-turned-chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, had advertised for the role on Caterer.com.

The successful applicant will be posted to Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge.

The post on Caterer.com said the candidate gets to work with some of the finest ingredients from the UK and abroad in the one of the most famous steakhouses in the world.

“You will play a vital part in a large team and will support the Head Chef during service,” read the post.

Salt Bae, whose theatrical season-sprinkling antics have earned him more than 38million followers on Instagram since he went viral in 2017, currently has 17 restaurants in his successful chain.

It is known for its staggering costs — with a single steak priced at £630 (RM3,566) and just four Red Bulls energy drinks costing £44 (RM249).

Since its opening last month, Gokce had been accused of removing bad reviews on Google following complaints about the restaurant’s exorbitant food pricing.

A customer’s receipt had gone viral after totalling a staggering £1,812.40 (RM10,262).

The restaurant now boasts 4.8 stars on Google and 4.7 stars on Facebook.