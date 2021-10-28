L'Oréal Paris is the world's most popular beauty brand, study reveals

The logo of French cosmetics group L’Oreal is seen in front of the Arc de Triomphe during a public event in Paris. — Reuters file pic

PARIS, Oct 28 ― People in France, the US, the UK and Brazil don't have the same expectations when it comes to cosmetics, and aren't necessarily into the same brands. Still, a new study reveals that L'Oréal Paris is by far the world's favourite cosmetics brand, topping the list in no less than 25 countries... but not in its home territory France.

L'Oréal Paris is the most searched cosmetics brand in the world, according to a study conducted by the Tajmeeli* platform, which curated a list of popular beauty brands and used Google Trends to determine search interest in 108 countries. The French cosmetics giant's brand is preferred by people in nearly a quarter of the nations studied, showing clear interest in its products among beauty fans.

The French brand is particularly popular in the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Ukraine, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, India, Thailand and Turkey. It's also the most popular brand on three continents: Asia, Europe and South America. But, against all odds, L'Oréal Paris is not the favorite brand of the French, who, it seems, prefer Guerlain.

Affordable brands lead the way

The ranking shows that, with a few exceptions, people around the world prefer accessible brands, such as L'Oréal Paris. The French brand is followed in second place by American brand CoverGirl, leading in 10 countries around the world and on two continents ― North America and Australia & Oceania. Maybelline, NYX Professional Makeup, and Avon follow, with products that are also sold at affordable prices.

Ultra-influential on social networks, celebrity-founded brands are also making waves. Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty is the ranking's number one brand in the US, while Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is number nine worldwide ― on par with Dior ― featuring as the most popular brand in four countries worldwide. But it's Rihanna who dominates the world of celebrity beauty brands, with Fenty Beauty taking fifth place in the global ranking, notably thanks to popularity in certain African countries (Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria).

According to the study, Hong Kong is the world capital of beauty, with no less than six cosmetic brands all taking first place, including Chanel, Shiseido, Estée Lauder, Clarins and Bobbi Brown. ― ETX Studio

* For the purposes of its ranking, Tajmeeli compiled a list of popular beauty brands and used Google Trends to determine search interest worldwide. Search interest is rated from 0 to 100, with 100 being the most popular.