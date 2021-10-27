Puchong baby ‘towed’ by a remote control car goes viral on TikTok (VIDEO)

Raja Zulhilmi's youngest son being towed by a remote control car has gone viral on TikTok. — Screengrab via TikTok/linabougas

PETALING JAYA, Oct 27 — A video of a four-month-old baby in Puchong being towed by a remote control car has caught the attention of TikTok users.

In a 20-second video posted five days ago, the baby can be seen sitting in a car seat, pulled by a remote control car.

Father Raja Zulhilmi Zharif told Malay Mail that he was inspired to make the fun ride after experimenting with his remote control car to tow other materials.

I have a remote control car collection and I’ve always liked to experiment with what they do.

“So I simply tried putting my son in a car seat on a mini trailer and attached it to the back of the remote control car.

“It worked and I think my son enjoyed his ‘fun ride’,” he said.

The video on TikTok has garnered over 300,000 likes with many commenting how innovative the fun ride was and how the baby enjoyed the ride.