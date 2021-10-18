Lazada welcomes leading Kpop superstars Seventeen as first regional happiness ambassadors

Lazada announced a partnership with Kpop superstars Seventeen as its first Happiness Ambassadors. — Lazada pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Lazada Group today announced a partnership with Korean-pop (Kpop) superstars, Seventeen as its first Happiness Ambassadors ahead of its annual flagship 11.11 Lazada’s Biggest One-day Sale shopping festival beginning midnight on November 11, 2021.

Comprising 13 members, Seventeen, one of South Korea’s most acclaimed K-pop groups, burst into the international music scene with their creative musical experimentation and electrifying performance acts, said Lazada in a statement.

Lazada group chief operating officer Raymond Yang said it is a pleasure to welcome the first-ever Lazada Happiness Ambassadors, Seventeen, to the Lazada family.

“With their talent and lively personalities, I hope Seventeen can inspire our consumers across Southeast Asia to stay bold and passionate in experimenting with new ideas and to continue pursuing goals and dreams with the trust that challenges along the way can be overcome,” he said.

Yang said Lazada is constantly finding new ways to fully immerse its customers with fun and experiential activities, both online and offline, to create a holistic and enjoyable shopping experience.

“Leveraging our strong Shoppertainment approach and working closely with our merchants to curate unbeatable promotions and rewards, we constantly challenge ourselves to deliver high impact and find meaningful ways to uplift the communities across South-east Asia.

“I am excited to celebrate another edition of our flagship 11.11 shopping festival as we pursue hope, dreams and progress in all aspects of our lives,” he added.

At Lazada’s signature 11.11 Super Show on November 10, Seventeen will take the main stage to perform their hit songs like Left & Right and Ready to Love.

“The star-studded countdown Shoppertainment-packed virtual concert to 11.11 will also feature top local celebrities in Southeast Asia coming together to celebrate hope and joy, including appearances from Nora Danish and Dayang Nurfaizah from Malaysia.

“Across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, shoppers can also tune in to Lazada’s 11.11 Super Party concert via Lazada’s in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting networks TV3 and Lazada social media platforms, across YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok,” it said.

The 13-member K-pop group also stars in Lazada’s latest 11.11 short film, which transports the Lazada Happiness Ambassadors into Lazada World, a dynamic and fantastical realm filled with larger-than-life everyday objects and exclusive 11.11 rewards.

“Playfully dancing along to a special rendition of the global hit song “Low” by Flo Rida, Seventeen embarks on an adventure filled with surprising discoveries at every turn,” said Lazada.

Lazada will also launch a region-wide TikTok #HowLowCanYouGoLazada1111 Hashtag Challenge, inviting consumers to join in a fun and creative showcase by curating their own version of the dance shuffle moves from the Lazada’s 11.11 film in a freestyle 20-second TikTok dance video.

“Participants with the most creative dance moves stand to win up to RM1,111 worth of vouchers when they join the social media challenge happening from Oct 26 to Nov 5,” it added. — Bernama