Angry Canadian parents call for removal of principal for posting satanic imagery over love for Iron Maiden

A petition was initiated against Sharon Burns (right) after she shared photos of herself paying homage to heavy metal band Iron Maiden using Eden High School's social handle. — Picture via Facebook/ Visions Of Cliff

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Parents of a high school in Ontario, Canada started a petition calling for the removal of its principal after she shared photos of herself paying homage to heavy metal band Iron Maiden using the school’s social handle.

The “concerned parents” say the post by Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School in St. Catherines, showed her affiliation to the heavy metal group demonstrates “satanic imagery”, nme reported.

The petition, titled “Eden High School Principal, Sharon Burns, Needs To Be Transferred Immediately!”, has since been closed with 553 supporters.

The petition’s description read:

“As concerned parents we are deeply disturbed that the principal assigned to the school blatantly showed Satanic symbols and her allegiance to Satanic practices on her public social media platforms where all the students can see them under.”

“As parents we are demanding her transfer to another school. Please replace her with another principal who aligns with the values of the families at Eden and will not sabotage the teaching or upholding of those values and will not try to introduce impressionable students to Satanic practices or symbolism.”

The group insisted they were not targeting Burns’ admiration of the band, but the “satanic” visuals affiliated with Iron Maiden.

“If she had not posted a picture of her own handmade 666 sign, this petition WOULD NOT EXIST. Nobody cares what band she likes and this is not about her choice in what she listens to. That would be petty and nonsensical.”

A counter petition, “We Need Mrs. Burns”, has also been started and it has received more than 20,000 signatures.

“It is ridiculous that a couple of parents only judge her role as a principal only based on an instagram post,” its description reads.

“Eden High School is a public school. Not a Christian school.

“She [Burns] spreads nothing but love and kindness, and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had.”

The band released their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, last month.