Malaysia Airlines partners with 15below to offer automated customer service platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd is partnering with 15below, the travel industry’s leading provider of automated passenger communications, to offer an enhanced customer service platform as part of the national carrier’s digital transformation journey.

Malaysia Airlines group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said the platform will provide timely updates coupled with convenient, seamless and hassle-free assistance at times of unavoidable flight disruptions.

“Working with our partner, 15below, Malaysia Airlines can now further elevate its customer-centric offering that is tailored to our passengers’ needs.

“We have witnessed the successful rollout of the first system cutover in conjunction with the reopening of the recent Langkawi travel bubble and it has proven effective in keeping our customers informed and connected to the latest changes in government travel requirements,” she said in a statement today.

The statement also said that the 15below platform is used by 57 of the world’s most successful travel brands that provide the technology to stay connected to their passengers throughout their journey, from booking to arrival and beyond.

Lau said the seamless integration of this state-of-the-art functionality and automation on Malaysia Airlines’ reservation system will deliver superior features that are cost-effective and hyper-personalised.

“This key functionality will keep customers in control of their travel plans as they are provided with up-to-date, reliable, and timely travel information from itinerary confirmations, schedule changes, and cancellations during periods of disruption.

“The completion of Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the project is expected in the third quarter of 2022, and we believe this is timely as we are preparing for a complete travel restart,” she added. — Bernama