Former pornstar stabbed two-year-old son to death before dumping body in a supermarket

Cops have arrested ex-adult film actress, Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, for murdering her son. ― Picture via Facebook/Katalin Bradacs

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Former pornstar Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, has been charged with the murder of her two-year-old son after leaving his butchered body at Lidl supermarket’s on a checkout counter.

The 44-year-old adult film actress from Hungary, was detained and taken into custody to assist the investigation in connection with the murder of her son, Alex Juhasz.

According to the Daily Star, Bradacs was present at the Lidl supermarket in Citta della Pieve in the central Italian province of Umbria on Friday.

Witnesses reported hearing the woman plead for assistance as she placed her son's bleeding body on the checkout counter.

The toddler had nine stab wounds over his torso, chest, and neck.

Authorities verified that the incident was not captured after reviewing CCTV footage, although she was seen arriving and leaving the scene.

Based on investigations, the motive behind the murder is believed to be revenge against Alex’s father with whom she had just separated and had been fighting for custody of their child for a long time.

The father, Norbert Juhasz, immediately reached out to the authorities after receiving a WhatsApp photo of his dying kid from Bradacs.

Bradacs denied the murder charges against her and kept telling the police that she did not kill her son.

In contrast, many witnesses claimed that Alex was mistreated by his mother a day before the incident.

She is currently behind bars in the neighbouring city of Perugia for further investigation.

The police have set up a crime scene at the decommissioned building where the alleged horrific assault occurred.