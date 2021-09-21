New Zealand police nab two gang associates with a trunk full of KFC trying to enter locked-down Auckland

Two gang associates have been nabbed by New Zealand police after they were found trying to enter locked-down Auckland with a trunk full of KFC. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, September 21 — Two gang associates have been nabbed by the New Zealand police after they were found trying to enter locked-down Auckland with a trunk full of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

According to CNN, the pair was pulled over by the police who were patrolling the outskirts of Auckland, after noticing their suspicious-looking vehicle.

The vehicle did a U-turn upon seeing the officers and tried to speed off but was eventually pulled over by the officers.

After searching their car, police found a large quantity of KFC takeaways along with US$70,000 (RM293,335) in cash and empty ounce bags.

Police photos show at least three buckets of chicken, 10 cups of coleslaw, a large package of fries and four bags containing other KFC goodies.

The two men are trying to get into Auckland after travelling from Hamilton, about 120 kilometres away from the city.

The police said that both men will have to appear in court for breaching the New Zealand Health Order and further charges will likely follow for the duo..

Under Auckland’s Alert Level Four Lockdown measures, the city is under a strict lockdown protocol where restaurants including takeout services remain closed while everyone is subjected to staying home and only essential services are open.

According to New Zealand’s Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, the smuggling attempt could result in up to six months of imprisonment or a fine up to US$2,800 (RM117,334).

Auckland’s strict lockdown was extended last week following small outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant.