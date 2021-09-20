Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf employee goes viral for proving that brand’s rice straw is edible (VIDEO)

Azmey earned praise from social media users for cleverly promoting the brand through his tutorial rice straw video. — Screengrab via tiktok/AzmeyZainal

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — A Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia barista has gone viral on TikTok for proving that the brand’s rice straws can be eaten.

Employee Azmey Zainal made the video to address many social media users who were confused as to whether the straws are edible, garnering over a million views on his TikTok.

“If you buy a drink and open the wrappers of the straw covers, you’ll see a purple-coloured straw,” he said in the video.

After taking a sip of his drink, he then bites the top part of the straw and says that while the straw can be eaten, he suggests letting the straw soak in the drink for a while until it becomes like a soft-like jelly texture to be eaten.

Many complimented the creative marketing strategy while others were genuinely surprised that the straws can actually be eaten.

Azmey has also posted other videos on the brand’s products such as the difference between a cappuccino and a latte and even the difference of the brand’s offerings and rival, Starbucks.

In a post by the coffee chain in April, it stated that the rice straws consist of 100 per cent natural ingredients and completely decomposes in less than 90 days.

The rice straws are also sustainable, edible and biodegradable.