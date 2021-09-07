Victoria Beckham shares photo of husband David’s buttocks, Instagram users thank her

Instagram users are showing their gratitude towards former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham for sharing a ‘cheeky’ photo of her husband, David Beckham, by the poolside. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Victoria Beckham

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Instagram users are thanking former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham for sharing a ‘cheeky’ photo of her husband, David Beckham, by the poolside.

The 47-year-old fashion designer uploaded a photo of the former football star with his bare bum almost exposed while floating on his stomach in a swimming pool.

The former Spice Girl, also known as Posh, also took the chance to wish everyone a happy Sunday in her caption while also adding a ‘you’re welcome’ note for her drooling followers.

The comment section was quickly filled up with comments from her followers thanking her for giving them a glimpse of her hubby’s buttocks.

“This is the most incredible act of generosity I’ve ever witnessed,” commented British writer, Dawn O’ Porter.

“On behalf of everyone everywhere Thank you,” user our_first_dream_home commented.

“Sharing is caring,” user adelekellyboutique commented.

“What a lucky lucky woman you are,” commented user gidgethehag.

Victoria’s post has garnered over 1.3 million likes since it was posted on Sunday.

Victoria and David celebrated their 22 years of marriage in July making them one of the longest-standing celebrity couples around.

For their anniversary, Victoria has posted a sweet montage on her Instagram featuring clips from their early days as well as more recent moments with their children.

The couple got engaged back in 1999 and they have three sons and a daughter.