‘Money Heist thieves’ go viral after turning up at Penang’s vaccination centre for their jabs (VIDEO)

The gang of ‘Money Heist’ thieves showed up at Penang's Ixora Hotel to complete their second vaccination. ― Screengrab via TikTok/@iliyapengyou

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 ― A viral video of Money Heist ‘thieves’ who showed up to get their vaccines at Penang’s Ixora Hotel yesterday amused many on social media.

Their intention was not to steal anything but rather to complete their second vaccination dose.

In the video, the gang of four were seen wearing their red suits, the Salvador Dali masks and registering for their vaccination.

The video on TikTok has been watched over 900,000 times and WAS uploaded by user @iliyapengyou who wrote, “Today a troop of Money Heists came to our centre.”

While many were eager to know where the group bought their jumpsuits and masks, others were also wondering whether the Spanish TV series was worth the watch.

Another user, @IrfanSingle jokingly quipped that the gang came to the vaccination centre to steal vaccines.

User @spicymekchicken said “Vaccine Heist”.

One TikTok user was curious as to how the gang of four managed to go through their vaccination without taking off their masks.

“We have already checked their identity cards and since this is their second dose, it’s not a problem,” replied another user.

Money Heist is a popular Spanish series on Netflix and it tells the story of an enigmatic man, The Professor, who plans the biggest heist in history and recruits eight of the country’s top criminals.