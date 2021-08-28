The Palace of Versailles is going green

The sneakers in recycled fabric from the collaboration between the Palace of Versailles and the brand Le Lissier. — Picture courtesy of Le Lissier via ETX Studio

PARIS, Aug 28 — Major fashion labels are not the only ones turning to upcycling to create accessories that are less harmful to the planet.

The Palace of Versailles is also committed to more sustainable fashion by proposing a collection of sneakers designed from the fabrics used in the backdrops for the exhibition “Hyacinthe Rigaud or the Sun Portrait,” presented last May at the famous French monument.

A pair of sneakers made from precious, recycled fabric. It may be an unexpected move in the fashion world, but this is what the Palace of Versailles is offering a few days before the start of the school year.

The former residence of many of France’s kings has chosen to honour the hundreds of lengths of fabric used for the scenography of a recent exhibition, “Hyacinthe Rigaud or the Sun Portrait,” which proved usable after the displays were dismantled.

And it’s not just any fabric, since it was designed in collaboration with the Venetian house Rubelli, known for its artisan techniques as well as for the quality of its decorative fabrics.

The fabric used for the exhibition at the Palace of Versailles even used gold thread, which is a detail sure to appeal to sneaker lovers who can get their hands on this new model.

This pair of low-top sneakers is the result of a collaboration with French brand Le Lissier, which is already involved in designing sneakers from various recycled fabrics.

The model presented by the Palace of Versailles stands out with its deep blue tones embellished with golden accents, which perfectly match the laces.

And the French historical monument isn’t stopping there, since it is also offering, in collaboration with Gaëlle Constantini, a whole collection of picnic accessories and decorative objects for the home. These too are created from the famous recycled fabric, of course.

For the moment there is no announced launch date, but the palace specifies that the two collections will be “soon available” for pre-order on its online store. — ETX Studio