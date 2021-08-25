More than 3,800 new brands to join Lazada’s 9.9 sale this year

More than 3,800 new brands which have joined LazMall Malaysia over the past year will be participating in Lazada’s 9.9 Sale. — Screencap from Lazada.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — More than 3,800 new brands which have joined LazMall Malaysia over the past year will be participating in Lazada’s 9.9 Sale for the first time this year, providing online shoppers with a more comprehensive selection of high-quality assortments.

Lazada, the region’s leading e-commerce platform, will be kicking off the first of its year-end mega sale festivities with thousands of brands and sellers across Malaysia joining its 9.9 Biggest Brands Sale.

In a statement today, Lazada Malaysia head of LazMall, Chenxi Zhou, said the company was thrilled to have more than 3,800 new sought-after brands joining LazMall Malaysia within the span of just a year, including Nike, La Mer and Aesop.

“The LazMall team is committed to continuously providing a first-rate online shopping experience for our brand partners as well as ensuring superior customer satisfaction,” he said.

Zhou said the rising momentum of LazMall is set to continue as the company further elevates the digital customer experience for brands and help increase consumer touchpoints.

“Our LazMall 100 per cent authenticity promise, which is backed by a five-time money-back guarantee for counterfeit products as well as the 15-day free-return policy have resonated well with local online shoppers.

“This is evidenced by the number of local LazMall customers and orders more than doubling year-on-year in the recent month,” he said, adding that the company was happy to see that LazMall has become a trusted branded destination for Malaysian customers as well as the local-favourite and internationally recognised brand partners.

According to the statement, from now onwards, Lazada users could look forward to multiple daily free shipping vouchers and collect Lazada bonus on the application (app) every day as a lead up to the 9.9 Biggest Brands Sale, whereby the Lazada bonus could be used to redeem RM9 off for every RM99 spent during the sale from Sept 9 to 11, with terms and conditions applied.

“With Lazada’s recently launched payment on delivery option via Duitnow QR, shoppers can choose to pay cash or cashless upon delivery this 9.9 Sale.

“Customers who use Touch ’n Go Duitnow QR will be able to receive additional free shipping voucher,” it said.

It added that new Lazada users would also get a complementary RM12 off voucher for their first purchase.

“There will be non-stop Brand Mega Offers of up to 60 per cent off throughout the sale, in addition to LazMall-exclusive market-beating Crazy Brand Mega Offers with storewide free shipping by Innisfree, POCO, PUMA, Lego, Timberland, and more within the first two hours of the sale from 12 am to 2 am on Sept 9,” it said.

According to Lazada Malaysia, brands across all industries are realising the potential of leveraging on LazMall’s cutting-edge marketing tools, data-driven technology, and vast logistics network to deliver highly-engaging and personalised experiences to Lazada’s nationwide customer base.

For more info on Lazada 9.9 Biggest Brands Sale, please visit: https://lzd.co/MegaSale

For more info on LazMall, please visit: https://lzd.co/LazMallMalaysia — Bernama