Anonymous seller tries to sell tissue that Lionel Messi used to wipe his tears for RM4.24m

Messi’s used tissue at his farewell conference was auctioned for one million dollars. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 16 — When former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi announced he was leaving the club last week, there was no way of knowing that the tissue paper he used to wipe his tears would be worth US$1 million (RM4.24 million).

His wife, Antonella, who witnessed an emotional Messi at the farewell conference while giving his speech on stage, gave him a tissue to wipe off his tears without knowing the consequences.

After the press conference, an individual who picked up the used tissue, put an advertisement on popular websites and announced that he would sell it for US$1 million, reported Gulf Today.

It was also reported that the anonymous seller also claimed that the tissue was expensive because it contains Messi’s “genetic material”, which will assist one to become a football star like Messi.

As the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”, the tears of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s greatest player has become a profitable material despite his sadness on leaving his favourite football club.

Messi, 34, is an Argentine football player who was born in Rosario Santa Fe, Argentina.

He has since joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi began dating Antonela Ruccuzzo in 2008, but he knew her since she was five years old.

In January 2009, she revealed his relationship with her. Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro are the couple’s three kids.