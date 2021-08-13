Nun in ‘The Conjuring’ scares Singapore driver in parking lot prank during Hungry Ghost Festival (VIDEO)

Not a welcomed sight during the Hungry Ghost Festival. ― Picture via Instagram/The Nun Movie, Screengrab from Instagram/Timothy Choo

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 ― It’s not everyday that supernatural villains from some of Hollywood’s scariest films show up in your parking lot.

A Singaporean driver got the shock of his life when he spotted the demonic nun from the supernatural horror flick The Conjuring 2 at a carpark in Sengkang yesterday.

Real estate agent Timothy Choo was driving at 126a Rivervale Street when he came across the hair-raising nun Valak sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car, Coconuts Singapore reported.

Choo recorded a video of himself getting spooked out by an illusion of a pale-faced figure with dark eyes in a nun’s habit.

The scare level was further amplified by the fact that the Hungry Ghost Festival is currently being observed by Chinese communities in Singapore and Malaysia.

It is believed that spirits are unleashed from the gates of hell to roam the living world during the traditional Taoist and Buddhist festival which takes place during the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

“You look at this crazy guy, it’s the seventh month and he is playing such a prank,” he said.

“Got me scared to death while I’m driving!”

The video gives viewers a glimpse of the chilling Valak behind the wheel as Choo dramatically reacts to the creepy figure.

A similar incident happened in 2019, a year after The Nun was released in cinemas when a man named Shah Ismail saw the demonic nun in a car but upon closer inspection realised it was a cushion attached to the driver’s seat’s headrest.