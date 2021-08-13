Indian designer Sabyasachi H&M collection sparks memes for ‘resembling grandma’s saree’, being overpriced

Social media users have been mocking Sabyasachi's brand for resembling their grandma's sarees and being exorbitant. ― Pictures via Twitter/agilaulagapowerstar

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 ― India’s fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s partnership with fashion brand H&M has sparked a meme fest on social media for its “creative” styles.

The much-awaited collection, launched in India yesterday, also became a joke among social media users who took to Twitter to say that the price displayed was just too expensive.

I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney pic.twitter.com/RWphJoNHGw — agila ulaga powerstar (@currdfriedrice) August 10, 2021

One of the sarees, that was sold out just after five hours of being featured, was a hot topic among social media users.

“This Sabyasachi x H&M saree retails at RM570, and it's all sold out.

“I would have kept my grandmother's chiffon sarees if I knew they'd have second hand value in 2021,” wrote Juliana Lazarus.

Another user who commented on the same material was confused as to why many brides rushed to buy the saree when they can get a handwoven piece for a much cheaper price.

Have NO idea why so many brides are so crazy for this man’s ‘designer’ creations. 10K for this? That too mass produced powerloom stuff? You can get a handwoven one of a kind unique Kanchipuram or tussar for this price! pic.twitter.com/bPsOMA2uLj — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 12, 2021

A picture of a wide-leg cotton pants also made its round on social media with social media users saying that the entire outfit looks like the uniform of a bus driver.

“It’s US$70 (RM296) and no way am I going to look like an Indian bus driver.”

sabyasachi x h&m is so embarrassing ain’t no way it’s gonna cost $70 to look like an Indian bus driver pic.twitter.com/j2BW1Sba38 — neha 🌿 (@nehadantuluri) August 10, 2021

As for the brand’s expensive clothing line, users commented that because Sabyasachi is a big name in the fashion industry, people would do anything to buy his products.

“Brand names sells and not the product,” wrote chal_bhag_yaha_se.

Most of the clothes have been sold out according to its official website.