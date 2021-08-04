From badminton court to recording studio, Malaysia’s top singles player Lee Zii Jia to release a song (VIDEO)

From badminton court to a recording studio, Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia will be releasing a song soon. ― Picture via Facebook/ Lee Zii Jia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― Besides shining on the badminton court, Malaysia's top singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia is also a budding singer and songwriter.

The 23-year-old had been showcasing his singing prowess on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok, since May last year.

To date, the All England champion has uploaded 29 clips on the platform with the handle KOBEH98.

His latest clip was uploaded on May 29.

Fans have urged him to take part in China's singing competitions.

One comment read Lee, who is ranked eight in the world, is an idol for Malaysia's younger generation.

His singing capabilities have since caught the eye of Oppo Malaysia which announced they would be working with Lee to produce a song titled Ten Thousand Emotions, in Portrait.

The joint venture, said the company, was in time with the launch of the OPPO Reno6 Z that is designed to capture every moment in portrait.

“Lee will sing of the different emotions he experienced throughout his journey thus far. From bitter and painful moments, to sweet, victorious ones, Lee will bare it all in a song together with his guitar!” the company said in a statement.