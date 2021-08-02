British diver Tom Daley’s knitting during Olympics springboard final amuses fans, makes cardigan for Malaysia’s Jun Hoong (VIDEO)

Tom Daley, who was spotted knitting, had also made a pink cardigan for diver Cheong Jun Hoong in May this year. — Picture via instagram/madewithlovebytomdaley

PETALING JAYA, August 2 — British diver Tom Daley has gone viral for knitting while watching the women’s 3m springboard final yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Videos of him knitting not just amused many on social media but many were wondering what the diver was knitting that day.

Tom Daley is knitting at the 3m women final #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cyR5rGRRxE — Dal Bologknees 🍝 (@DalBologknees) August 1, 2021

Daley, who won gold for the first time in the men’s synchronised 10m platform with partner Matty Lee this year, cleared the air that he was actually knitting a dog’s jumper.

Daley cleared the air that he was knitting a dog jumper while watching the women’s 3m springboard finals yesterday. — Picture via instagram/madewithlovebytomdaley

Daley, a 27-year-old diver has a page dedicated for knitting and crochet pieces and had also made a pink cardigan for Malaysian diver Cheong Jun Hoong in May this year.

“I made my dear friend Cheong Jun Hoong a cardigan,” he said.

The Olympic gold medallist even knitted a pouch for his gold medal and confessed that learning to knit and crochet has helped him throughout the years, even in bagging the gold medal.