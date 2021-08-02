British diver Tom Daley’s knitting during Olympics springboard final amuses fans, makes cardigan for Malaysia’s Jun Hoong (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, August 2 — British diver Tom Daley has gone viral for knitting while watching the women’s 3m springboard final yesterday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Videos of him knitting not just amused many on social media but many were wondering what the diver was knitting that day.
Tom Daley is knitting at the 3m women final #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cyR5rGRRxE— Dal Bologknees 🍝 (@DalBologknees) August 1, 2021
Oh, just an Olympic champion knitting in the crowd...— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 1, 2021
Love this, @TomDaley1994 😄#bbcolympics #Tokyo2020
Daley, who won gold for the first time in the men’s synchronised 10m platform with partner Matty Lee this year, cleared the air that he was actually knitting a dog’s jumper.
Daley, a 27-year-old diver has a page dedicated for knitting and crochet pieces and had also made a pink cardigan for Malaysian diver Cheong Jun Hoong in May this year.
“I made my dear friend Cheong Jun Hoong a cardigan,” he said.
The Olympic gold medallist even knitted a pouch for his gold medal and confessed that learning to knit and crochet has helped him throughout the years, even in bagging the gold medal.