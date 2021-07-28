Singaporean anti-vaxxers cry ‘discrimination’ after Gong Cha offers discount to vaccinated customers

The person in the Telegram group urged people to boycott the boba brand for offering discounts to fully vaccinated individuals. — Pictures via Facebook/gongchasg and Facebook/wakeupSG

PETALING JAYA, July 28 — Anti-vaxxers in Singapore are feeling bitter over Gong Cha’s sweet deals for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A screenshot from a Telegram group dedicated to “suspected vaccine injuries” shows one person accusing Gong Cha of “discrimination” by offering discounts for vaccinated people.

The same person also urged people to boycott the boba chain.

“Being vaccinated has its privileges. We all make our choices in life.

“Let’s boycott Gong Cha. They choose to discriminate (against) unvaccinated individuals,” the Telegram user wrote.

The Gong Cha deal was shared in a Telegram group dedicated to ‘suspected vaccine injuries,’ which has over 8,000 members. — Picture via Facebook/wakeupSG

The user also included a picture of Gong Cha’s offer which showed that fully vaccinated customers can get its green tea with white pearl drink for 50 per cent off.

The Telegram screenshot was then shared on the Facebook news page Wake Up, Singapore where the admin took a jab against anti-vaxxers crying foul over the discount.

“If the voluntarily unvaccinated think Gong Cha is ‘discriminating’ against them, wait ‘till they see the post-(phase two heightened alert) measures which would, foreseeably, offer more privileges for those who are vaccinated,” the admin wrote.

Gong Cha isn’t the only boba joint in Singapore handing out discounts to fully vaccinated customers.

LiHO Singapore has a similar promotion offering free drinks to those who spend a minimum of SGUS$5 (RM15.56) and have received both doses of their Covid-19 shots.

According to The Straits Times, 54 per cent of the population in Singapore have received two doses of a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine as of July 25.

Around 80 per cent are expected to be fully vaccinated by early September.