Bjak to hire 1,500 Malaysian talents over next two years to drive digitalisation of financial services

Bjak.com is currently the largest motorcycle and car insurance platform in Malaysia with over three million users and 14 insurance brands. — Picture courtesy of Bjak

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Online insurance platform Bjak is aiming to hire 1,500 new employees to drive the digitalisation of financial services in Malaysia.

The MSC-status company plans to invest RM100 million in research and development and create high-value employment opportunities for Malaysians over the next 24 months.

Bjak’s vice president of strategy Peter Ang said the positions will cover several areas that are vital to the company’s expansion process.

“We are capitalising this opportunity in the jobs market and expanding aggressively.

“We want to attract the best people for various positions with specialisations ranging from software engineering, finance, business development, artificial intelligence, data science, product design as well as corporate development,” said Ang in a press release.

Ang added that working at Bjak comes with several perks including competitive remuneration packages with sponsored training and development opportunities, insurance coverages, and overseas trips.

Ng Yi Yao, a computer science graduate from Iowa State University, offered first-hand insight into the working experience at the company as well.

He described Bjak’s environment as fast-paced, customer-focused and growth-oriented with collaboration opportunities with team members across different disciplines.

“We work closely in a cross-functional team to launch web applications and features that leverage new technologies such as data science, robotic process automation, machine learning and WebRTC,” said Ng.

Bjak was founded with a vision to empower the B40 community with the knowledge to make smart and informed financial decisions.

The company launched Bjak.com in 2019 to offer car and motorcycle owners a hassle-free way to compare and renew insurance policies instantly.

Bjak is also setting its sights on the life and health insurance industry in Malaysia and launching the first car insurance aggregator platform in Singapore as part of its regional expansion plans.

“It is an exciting time in the next few months. We will launch the first online life and health insurance platform in Malaysia, providing an alternative to traditional agents.

“Across the border in Singapore, we are launching the first car insurance aggregator platform with 10 insurance brands quoted instantly,” said Ang.

If you’re keen on starting a career with Bjak, visit its website to submit your application.