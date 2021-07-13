‘Purr-fect’ employees: Prasarana introduces resident cats who keep watch over LRT stations

Si Kacak (left) and Zorro are part of the feline trio ‘working’ at Rapid KL. — Pictures via Twitter/AskRapidKL

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Prasarana Malaysia has introduced three adorable felines who are “employed” at three LRT stations across the Klang Valley.

In a Facebook post, Rapid KL labelled the resident cats as “purr-fect” workers, even if they spend most of their time slacking on the job.

First up is Si Kacak, who loves watching commuters passing through the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates at the Dato’ Keramat station.

“Si Kacak, the most delinquent of cats, enjoys watching over the passengers at LRT Dato’ Keramat while people are busy entering and exiting during peak hours.

“He is slick and fast on his tiny feet. He enjoys getting in the way of people passing the AFC gates,” wrote Rapid KL.

One Facebook user noted that Si Kacak is a bit of a food connoisseur who only eats salmon kibbles.

Despite his grumpy face, the four-legged friend is also known to have a cheeky side to him and would often take a nap on the AFC gates when no one is looking.

“Si Kacak is also reported to have slept on the AFC gates many times.

“We really need to supervise this cat when he’s on the job.”

For Si Kacak, nothing beats lounging on the AFC gates and watching the world go by. — Pictures via Facebook/myrapid and Twitter/AskRapidKL

The next feline employee is the aptly named Zorro whose unique fur markings resembles that of the handsome masked vigilante.

Rapid KL wrote that Zorro is “famous” for spying on passengers moving through the Taman Melati station.

The black and white cat loves savouring the sweet aromas wafting over from the nearby Roti Boy stall too.

You can find Zorro stalking the halls of the Taman Melati station. — Pictures via Facebook/myrapid and Twitter/AskRapidKL

Last but not least is Si Cantik who has been a loyal guardian at the Wangsa Maju station since 2019.

With her adorable looks and sweet disposition, Rapid KL said that Si Cantik is a pro at customer service and once “worked” at the counter to help commuters with their queries.

“She once worked in the counter to aid any passengers in need of help, and she nailed it!

“She greets passengers with respect and loads of cuteness.”

Si Cantik is known for her sweet personality when interacting with passengers. — Picture via Twitter/AskRapidKL

Rapid KL said the cats love soaking up the attention of staff members and passengers and encouraged people to tag Rapid KL if they snap photos of the felines.

The Facebook post has gotten more than 1,000 reactions so far and social media users have left hundreds of comments gushing over the four-legged employees.

“These cuties need uniforms too,” said Yvonne Ywen.

“There should be a feline mascot at each station,” Fadhilah Yusof wrote.