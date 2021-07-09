Pay it forward: Puchong nasi lemak seller donates food to orphanages after customers’ acts of kindness

Muhamad Farid giving nasi lemak packets to an orphanage in Puchong. ― Picture courtesy of Muhamad Farid Ahmad

PETALING JAYA, July 9 ― A Puchong nasi lemak seller has been donating food to orphanages near his home after witnessing acts of kindness from his customers.

Muhamad Farid Ahmad said that was inspired to give food to the orphanages especially after having thoughtful customers support his business.

“Last year, I worked in a factory canteen selling breakfast and lunch meals such as ayam rendang, ayam masak merah, sambal petai udang, and all sorts of kuih.

“The sad part was that hardly any of the factory workers came to the canteen due to the work-from-home policy and I decided to temporarily quit the job to start my own stall,” he told Malay Mail.

“Before working as the canteen operator, I worked at a stall and was positive that the stall business would help keep my wife and I afloat.”

True enough, many supported his business including one of his former employers working in the factory who would frequent his stall to grab breakfast and lunch.

Lunch meals prepared by Muhamad Farid in the factory where he worked. ― Picture courtesy of Muhamad Farid Ahmad

Opening his stall in Taman Saujana Puchong in November last year, the same man would order food to be donated to the needy.

“My former employer is a very kind-hearted man.

“Not only has he bought food from me, he even ordered and paid for about 100 bihun packets from my stall and told me to distribute them to the community staying in a flat near my house.”

Another kind customer whose a mechanic also ordered 100 nasi lemak packets worth RM1.50 each for 10 days to be donated to a children’s orphanage.

Muhamad Farid said that the mechanic who is his good friend wanted to help the needy around him.

“I’m grateful for these kind customers who have not only supported my business but also taught me to be kind to the people around me.

“It's my responsibility to give back to society too.”