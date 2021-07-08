Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia continues to help musicians, teams up with 7-Eleven to provide care packs

Tan (right) distributing the 7-Eleven care pack to Cheang in his home in JB. — Picture courtesy of Richard Tan

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Many musicians in the country are unable to return to the stage to entertain audiences because of the nation’s multiple lockdowns.

Mohd Rizly Mohd Yusof, a guitarist and singer with Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia used to perform in various bars in KL.

He has been having a hard time coping after losing his job to the pandemic.

The father-of-three staying in Petaling Jaya told Malay Mail that he never thought the movement control order (MCO) would last till today resulting in him not being able to perform for more than a year.

He added that he did not dare ask for a loan from his friends as he was not sure when he could repay the loan with music performances still not being allowed.

Luckily, he received a food packet from the musicians group last month consisting of rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other essentials that was able to sustain him for about two weeks.

Mohd Rizly receiving the food packet from Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia last month to help him with his household expenditure. — Picture courtesy of Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia

“I’m grateful to have received the food package from my fellow musicians group to help my family including expenses for my three daughters.

“I still remember when the MCO was announced last year in March, my savings were only able to cover the first two weeks.

He added that by the third week of March last year, he was already low on savings and became frustrated as he desperately needed money and even called up a friend to ask for some cash.

“Since April last year, my wife started selling custom-made face masks and has been promoting her masks on Shopee to help us earn an extra income” he said.

This month, the musicians group has partnered with 7-Eleven to give food packets to struggling musicians in Johor Baru and the Klang Valley.

Persatuan Pemuzik Malaysia’s Johor representative Richard Tan who spearheaded the initiative told Malay Mail that while 10 Johor musicians have already received the care packs, musicians in Klang Valley will be receiving the food aid in the next few days.

A list is still being prepared to collect names of struggling musicians in the Klang Valley, and priority is given to musicians who are the sole breadwinners of their families.

Johor Baru musician, Cheang Kum Meng, who lives with his parents was grateful to receive the 7-Eleven care pack consisting of biscuits and snacks that could help him for a few days.

“I’ve also lost my job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and am currently looking around and asking my friends to help me scout for another job.

“Luckily, my parents are still able to help me pay the utilities and other expenses and getting this care pack is still something to help us through this tough time.

“As a musician, I just hope that an opportunity to perform will be available not just for me, but for other musicians in the near future,” he said.