KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds affecting four states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur until 1pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said the affected areas in Perak are Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak, while in Selangor, it involves Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Langat, and Hulu Langat.

A similar weather warning also covers Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan. In Sarawak, the areas expected to be affected are Kapit (Bukit Mabong and Belaga), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan, and Marudi), and Limbang. — Bernama