ARAU, April 5 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, graced the Perlis Royal Concert 2026 at Dewan Tuanku Canselor, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), last night, marking a key highlight of the Silver Jubilee celebrations commemorating his 25 years on the throne.

Also gracing the event was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, as well as the second heir to the Perlis throne, Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Al-Haj Jamalullail, were also in attendance.

The event was also attended by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah, UniMAP vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Zaliman Sauli and Broadcasting Department director-general Ashwad Ismail.

The Perlis State Secretary’s (SUK) Office, in a post on its official Facebook page, said the concert carried special significance, serving not only as entertainment but also as an expression of the people’s deep appreciation for the Raja of Perlis’ 25-year reign, which has been marked by stability, progress, and prosperity.

“The prestigious concert featured a line-up of renowned Malaysian artistes, including Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim, Datuk Amy Search, Liza Hanim, Wany Hasrita, Haziq Rosebi, Aina Abdul, Amir Masdi, and Khai Bahar.

“They were accompanied by the RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia) Orchestra, comprising 32 musicians led by Hadi Maswardi Mohamed Amin, which elevated the artistic value and musical experience of the concert,” the post said.

According to the SUK Office, the concert will be aired on RTM’s TV2 channel at 9 pm on April 11, allowing viewers nationwide to experience the splendour and excitement of this historic royal celebration.

Prior to the concert, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin officiated the opening of the Dewan Tuanku Canselor, which was also held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Spanning over 38,000 square metres and capable of accommodating nearly 3,500 guests, the hall is fitted with world-class facilities, including a main hall, stage, control room, dressing rooms, disabled-friendly amenities, and a high-quality acoustic system. — Bernama