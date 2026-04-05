KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Malaysia has condemned in no uncertain terms the continued attacks on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) peacekeepers in southern Lebanon which have resulted in deaths and injuries among UN personnel.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Ministry said the latest incident on April 3 in El Addaiseh injured three Indonesian peacekeepers.

“These attacks are in serious violation of international law, and those responsible must be held accountable,” read the statement.

The statement also called on all parties to ensure the safety of UN personnel and emphasise the inviolability of UN Missions.

Malaysia urges the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take decisive action, including to ensure the immediate protection of UN peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon.

Earlier, three Indonesian peacekeepers were killed in attacks on March 29 and 30 while serving under Unifil. — Bernama