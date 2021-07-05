Cruelly teased for her looks by social media users, Miss HK 2021 dropout Kirsten Fok offered TVB acting contract

Despite dropping out of Miss Hong Kong 2021 pageant, TVB still offered Kirsten Fok an acting contract. — Photo via Instagram/ lenarbata

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — After being mocked for her looks and dropping out of the Miss Hong Kong 2021 pageant, Kirsten Fok has been offered an acting contract with TVB where many top pageantry contestants launched their acting careers.

Hong Kong’s 163.com portal quoted the 19-year-old as saying that she was happy with the station’s offered remuneration.

“At the moment, no work has been lined up for me. I hope to be able to sing and act.”

“I am now self-learning Cantonese, going online with my brother to learn the language,” said the lass of Chinese, Spanish and Filipino descent.

Responding to queries, Fok said the broadcasting company did not ask her to lose weight.

“They in fact ask me to maintain my current appearance.”

Fok also told the portal that she hoped to get more advertising jobs and ranked hair shampoo advertisements as among her favourite.

She said she did not mind wearing a swimsuit for the job.

Fok has been likened by social media users to Toy Story’s Mrs Potato Head as well as veteran Hongkong actor Albert Law following her appearance in the pageantry’s audition.

She had also been said to look like Buddha from the way she raised her hand with the palm facing out in the pageant’s handout photo.

Although she passed the first round of auditions, Fok did not turn up for the second round.

It was unclear why she did not turn up.