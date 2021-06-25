Singaporean artist turns McDonald’s BTS Meal packaging into unique custom sneakers (VIDEO)

Chua used up packaging from six sets of the BTS Meal to produce the custom shoes. — Pictures via Instagram/josiahchua

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — A Singaporean artist has upcycled the McDonald’s BTS Meal packaging into an eye-catching pair of custom sneakers.

Josiah Chua posted Instagram photos of his creation on Tuesday, showing a pair of shoes decked out with the purple-themed boxes, soda cups, and sauce tubs inspired by the Butter singers.

He even added a “pocket for your nuggets on the go” at the side of each shoe.

Chua’s post has garnered more than 14,000 likes so far with many praising his creativity in transforming food packaging waste into fashion.

The artist told CNA Lifestyle that he ordered the BTS Meal after it launched in Singapore on Monday because he “wanted to check out what the hype was about.”

He was then hit with a bout of inspiration and set out on an impromptu project to turn the packaging into footwear.

Chua also posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok clip of him working on the sneakers, which used up packaging from six BTS Meals.

It took him four to five hours to clean and cut the cardboard, pattern and construct it according to the measurements of the shoes, and set up a photoshoot for the final product.

Chua said he hasn’t caught the attention of McDonald’s or BTS themselves but that “many platforms have shown love to the custom design and reactions have been overwhelming.”

Malaysian fans of the Dynamite idols also upcycled the limited edition packaging in their own creative ways after the BTS Meal launched here on May 26.

Instagram influencer Faizdickie previously made a mixed media art piece using the paper bags, boxes, cups, and even the foil lids of the sauce containers.

He titled his piece Army of the Galaxy and gifted it to a lucky BTS fan through an online giveaway contest.