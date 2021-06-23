Wild elephants pay regular visits to homes in nearby southern Thai village to look for food (VIDEO)

Elephants have been turning up at homes of residents at Pa-la-U in Hua Hin, Thailand to look for food. — Screen capture via Facebook/ Kittichai Boodchan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — An elephant in the mountainous part of Hua Hin district, Thailand, has made itself a regular at a nearby village on its routine visits in search of food.

In a clip shared by Kittichai Boodchan on his Facebook, an elephant was seen nosing its way into his kitchen.

“It came to cook again,” wrote Boodchan in the caption.

AFP reported that Kittichai and his wife stay at Pa-la-U, near the famous waterfall and by a lake where wild elephants often bathe while roaming in the jungle that adjoins Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Kittichai said he was unperturbed by the mammal’s appearance as it often wanders into homes in his village where it eats and leaves before returning to the jungle.

Not all the guests are as gentle, as he said one one of the elephants destroyed their kitchen wall in May, creating an open-air kitchen concept reminiscent of a drive-through window.

He said a general rule of thumb in dealing with unwelcome visitors was not to feed them.

“When it doesn’t get food, it just leaves on its own.

“I am already used to it coming, so I was not so worried.”