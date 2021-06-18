Better Dads Malaysia to host first online National Father’s Day 2021 programme, exciting prizes up for grabs

Hong (left, in blue) with Leong (right) encourage all to participate in the Moments with Dads campaign this Sunday. — Picture courtesy via Jason Leong

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — Better Dads Malaysia will be hosting their first virtual National Father’s Day 2021 programme with exciting prizes up for grabs.

The online programme is endorsed and supported by the National Population and Family Development Board under the Women, Family and Community Development ministry.

The “Moments with Dads” campaign and competition will be launched during the event where participants are required to submit a selfie or photo which best captures a special moment with their fathers or father figures in their lives.

Better Dads Malaysia chairman Joshua Hong said that the competition is for all Malaysians to encourage them to capture and cherish that special moment with their fathers.

“Through this competition, we want to honour our fathers in a memorable way – his special way of being a father and his relationship with his kids.

“We also have attractive prizes like tablets and webcams to be won.”

A forum on the topic “The Role of Fathers in Managing Millennials and Teenagers” is also part of the programme with panelists including professional trainer Ahmad Fakhri Hamzah. Tune in to Better Dads Malaysia's Facebook Live to listen to the forum. — Picture via Jason Leong

Better Dads Malaysia founder and adviser Jason Leong meanwhile told Malay Mail that fathers have a very important role to play by shaping the characters of their sons and daughters through their words, actions and sacrifices.

“Strong fathers build strong families.

“Strong families build strong communities which in turn will build a strong nation,” he said.

The event will be held this Sunday from 2pm till 4.30pm on its Facebook page .