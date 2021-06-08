Mexico's OnlyFans model-turned-politician offers free boob jobs for women voters if she wins the election

Mexican OnlyFans model turned politician Rocio Pino is offering free boob jobs if she gets elected. ― Photo via Twitter/ @la_gr0sera

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― A Mexican OnlyFans model-turned-politician has promised women voters free boob jobs if she successfully gets elected in the country's polls currently underway.

Rocio Pino's campaign slogans include “Give your mum t**s”, “Because a woman with t**s is an empowered woman” and “With me, your vote counts for two”, Daily Star reported.

Pino, who goes by the moniker La Grosera ― meaning “The Rude One”, is a candidate for the centre-left Progressive Social Networks (PSN) party in the state of Sonora.

The tattooed beauty, who charges subscribers £80 (RM466) a year to access her exclusive content, hopes her raunchy approach will secure her a spot in the country's Chamber of Deputies.

She had stripped naked and flaunted her ample assets as part of her election campaign, which ended on Sunday with vote counting currently underway.

She first gained fame through her OnlyFans page, which has attracted 59,300 likes.

Pino shared on her website that what made her want to go into politics was helping victims who had been affected by the 2017 Chiapas earthquake.

While her main election promise is to guarantee free breast augmentation for all women, with women who have undergone mastectomy given priority, Pino's other election promises include teaching girls about abuse in school, sanctioning men who do not contribute financially to their children's upbringing and introducing laws to protect women from cybercrime.

“What we least need right now are more traditional, corrupt and male-chauvinist politicians,” she wrote on her Twitter account on Friday.

OnlyFans is a subscription site that enables content creators to monetise their influence.

The platform allows creators to upload their content behind a paywall, which can be accessed by their fans for a monthly fee and one-off tips.

While known to be popular with sex workers, the site has grown in popularity during the coronavirus lockdown, and it’s quickly become a source of income for careers like writers, fitness trainers and chefs, who upload images and videos, and interact with their fans via direct messages.