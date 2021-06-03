Herd of cows helps Wisconsin police successfully arrest man

A herd of cows helped Wisconsin police arrest a man trying to escape checks. — Photo via Facebook/ Barron County Sheriff's Department

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — A Wisconsin man, trying to escape checks by police, was successfully arrested thanks to a herd of cows.

USA Today reported that the Barron City Police Department was pursuing the suspect with the assistance of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department for about 20 kilometres before the chase ended on a farm.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area,” the department shared in a Facebook post.

Quoting the Barron City Police Department’s investigator and K-9 officer Nathan Emmons, the daily reported that the chase began shortly before 1am and started over a registration violation.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the daily that the chase ended in a field and a man was arrested “without incident”.

That’s when “cows came and surrounded the car,” Fitzgerald said, quipping that it was a good kickoff to June Dairy Month.

June Dairy Month is an annual celebration that honours farmers for the dairy foods they produce.