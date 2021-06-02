Selangor artist sketches on face masks, artwork highlights importance of staying safe and getting vaccinated

Ann's artwork has received positive reviews and has been liked by over 7,000 users. ― Screengrab via Twitter/AnnJaafar

PETALING JAYA, June 2 ― A Malaysian artist has come up with face mask artwork to highlight the importance of staying safe and getting vaccinated amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, Ann Jaafar was inspired by the sacrifices of medical frontliners and decided to use her sketches to spread awareness.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Ann said that she wanted to deliver a message through her artwork - for everyone to stay at home.

“Our medical frontliners are battling Covid-19 in intensive care units and one of my drawings portrayed a man on a ventilator to show how serious some cases can be.

“Another vaccine drawing was completed before the second round of the AstraZeneca opt-in vaccine programme was open to the public to encourage them to get vaccinated.”

The Selangor-born artist added that another doodle a girl wearing a double-layered mask and looking out the window signified the glimmer of hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will end someday.

She added that she hoped all her drawings would capture people’s attention and provide visuals to the news they read.

“Art is powerful and not everyone prefers reading as some people are more visual learners,” she said.

Her artwork has garnered positive reviews on Twitter and has been liked by over 7,000 users.