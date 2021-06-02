Ipoh-based animal welfare NGO affected by MCO, scales down cafe cum adoption centre operations

Mutts and Mittens cafe cum adoption centre will scale down operations. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 2 — The animal-friendly cafe operated by Ipoh-based animal welfare NGO Mutts and Mittens (M&M) will be scaling down its operations.

Opened a year ago, the cafe on its Facebook had said it would stop selling the main course from June 1 and would only concentrate on selling finger food.

Speaking to Malay Mail, M&M president Chong Choon Kit said the cafe was forced to reduce the number of items available from about 50 choices previously to 20 currently due to the movement control order (MCO).

“The enforcement of the MCO has made it difficult for customers to come to our shop hence we had to reduce the types of food we sell.”

Chong said the cafe was now turning to delivering their food to customers within Ipoh.

“Customers can call us and we will send them the menu, for them to choose the type of food they want.”

“We will charge between RM5 and RM10 for delivery if the place we are asked to send is over 5 kilometres from our cafe,” he said.

M&M opened the cafe cum adoption centre in the hopes of rehoming more local breed dogs.

The centre allows potential adopters to have a closer look at the fur babies they plan to adopt.

Chong said since the cafe began its operation in June last year, 70 dogs and cats have found news families and homes.

Despite scaling down cafe operations, Chong said its adoption exercises will still be continued.

“We will post the animals that are available for adoption on our Facebook page and interested adopters can contact us for further information.”

“Instead of meeting the adopters face to face, the interview will be conducted online,” he said, adding that pets that are successfully adopted will be sent to the adopters using pet taxis.

The cafe cum adoption centre is located at Jalan Dato Lau Pak Khuan, next to the Ipoh Garden post office.

It is open daily from noon to 8pm except Mondays.

For details, contact Chong at 011-57765977 or visit their Facebook page.