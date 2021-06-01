Giant panda Liang Liang gives birth to third cub at Zoo Negara

Baby panda Nuan Nuan playing with her mother, Liang Liang at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at the National Zoo, in Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Giant panda Liang Liang has safely given birth to another panda cub last night at the Giant Panda’s Conservation Centre in Zoo Negara.

The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) through a press release said that this is the third time Liang Liang has given birth since she came to Malaysia with her mate, Xing Xing from China in 2014.

Her first cub Nuan Nuan was born on August 18, 2015, while her second cub Yi Yi was born three years later on January 14, 2018.

“We still can’t identify the gender of the panda cub as it is still under protective care of its mother and she can’t be approached at the moment.

“Zoo Negara’s officers will continue to monitor and supervise Liang Liang and her cub for another 24 hours,” Perhilitan said in the statement.

Perhilitan offered a glimpse of the newborn panda the care of its mother through a video posted on Facebook.

Perhilitan said that the newborn panda is another success in their Giant Panda conservation efforts through the Malaysia-China Giant Panda International Conservation Agreement which was signed in 2012.

The agreement also stated that panda cubs could only stay in Malaysia for two years and must be sent back to Chengdu, China, the hometown of Xing Xing and Liang Liang.