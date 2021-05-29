Vaccinated? Here’s a list of promo offers and free stuff you can claim

If you’ve got your vaccination, there are a bunch of shops and business offering promotions and free stuff you can take advantage of. — Pictures via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Thanks to the first two rounds of AstraZeneca registrations offered to Malaysians, quite a few of us in the Klang Valley have already gotten our first jabs without needing to wait for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). And if you were lucky enough to have already gotten your first dose, or have at least managed to sign up for it, there are a bunch of shops and business offering promotions and free stuff you can take advantage of.

Llaollao

If you’ve received your first vaccination dose, frozen yoghurt chain Llaollao is offering 15% off your bill. You’d just need to present your MySejahtera profile page showing your vaccinated tab at any Llaollao store from now until 31 August 2021.

The products you would be able to buy include the medium tub, large tub, sanum, smoothies, smoothie plus and the twin tub promo. So, if you’re in the mood to chow down on some frozen yoghurt (take-away, of course), you can take the opportunity.

MyBurgerLab

This one also applies if you’ve gotten your first jab — you would be able to get RM10 from the MyBurgerLab app (iOS, Android). Download the app and register yourself in first if you haven’t.

Then, you can tap the “I’m Vaccinated!” button on the app. Then follow the instructions to claim your RM10 voucher.

Jobbie Nut Butter

The folks at Jobbie Nut Butter are just happy you took initiative to register—as not everyone was lucky enough to successfully register for the opt-in AstraZeneca vaccine program. For anyone who registered for the vaccine, you will get a 50% discount on their products.

Their campaign period is from now until 20 June 2021, but the offer is only limited to a total of 6806 redemptions on a first-come, first-served basis. You can sign up for the 50% off voucher here.

1Utama

1Utama public relations manager Lee Li Lian told The Star that the mall is offering a free five-year OneCard membership for anyone who has registered for the vaccination. You are able to claim the free membership from now until 7 June 2021.

“All shoppers have to do is flash their vaccination registration on MySejahtera to enjoy the free membership. This is to encourage more Malaysians to protect themselves and also their loved ones,” she said.

The registration is only available at the 1Utama customer service centres and concierge, and at the Centrepoint customer service center.

Bean Jr.

Tau fu fa franchise Bear Jr. is offering 1 free hot tau fu fah for those who have been vaccinated. The offer also does not have an expiry date, so you can claim the offer anytime after 1 June 2021 — as long as you’ve gotten the jab.

Churitto’s

Churitto’s is offering a free mojito and a soft taco to those who have been vaccinated. All you need to do is to flash your MySejahtera profile showing your vaccination status.

The offer is for a single redemption claim and it is not applicable for delivery. You will be able to claim your free food and drink at Churitto’s at Publika and at SS15, valid until further notice.

Bo the Avocado

Bo the Avocado — makes of avocado smoothies — will let vaccinated individuals claim a voucher for a free avocado beverage online. All you need to do is to DM them on Instagram your vaccination certificate and your email address.

An email of an e-voucher for the avocado beverage will be sent to you, but you will only get to claim it by walking in their store. The promo is valid until 30 September, but it is limited to 10 cups daily during redemption period on first come first serve basis.

Don’t Yell At Me

Don’t Yell At Me is giving away 10,000 cups of their winter melon chrysanthemum drink to anyone who has been vaccinated. You’d just need to show them your MySejahtera profile or vaccination card to redeem your free drink.

Peekaboo Cafe

Bukit Jalil cafe Peekaboo will let you claim for a free slice of cake — no minimum spending needed. You just need to show your vaccination status on your MySejahtera app, to show that you’ve been vaccinated.

Wizards at Tribeca

Vaccinated individuals would be able to claim the buy-1-free-1 coffee promotion offered by Wizards at Tribeca. To claim, you’d need to buy one item at its regular retail price and receive a second item of equal or less value free.

Soyya

If you’ve recently just gotten yourself the jab, consider yourself lucky if you’re craving a soya bean drink. Soyya is offering a free pure Soyya drink, valid within 10 days from your vaccination day.

You must present proof that you’ve gotten the vaccination within 10 days from your appointment by showing them your MySejahtera profile. The drink is only valid for take-aways, and you can only claim it once.

Sunway Pyramid

There might not be too many offers for people who have only registered, but Sunway Pyramid has got you covered for a free Lifebuoy hand sanitiser. You can flash your vaccination registration in the MySejahtera app at the ground floor main concierge.

Jibril

Jibril in SS15 and Mona by Jibril in Publika are offering 1 free salted egg butter chicken for those who have already been vaccinated. You’d just need to show the proof of vaccination.

If you haven’t registered to get vaccinated yet, you can register through the MySejahtera app, on vaksincovid.gov.my or call in at 1-800-888-828. As of 28 May 11:59pm, 11,788,915 have registered — which is 48.60 per cent of the targeted population.

While vaccination rates have been picking up, the number of registrations is still disappointingly low. Malaysia aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population by end of this year but this is only possible if more people sign up to get the jab. — SoyaCincau