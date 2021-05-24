Social activist Uncle Kentang to be awarded Commonwealth Points of Light Award for philanthropy work

Social activist Kuan Chee Heng has been awarded the Commonwealth Points of Light Award for his philanthropy work. — Photo via Facebook/ Kuan Chee Heng

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Social activist Kuan Chee Heng has been awarded the Commonwealth Points of Light Award by Queen Elizabeth for his philanthropy work.

Taking to his Facebook, Kuan, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, shared that he was informed of the award via email.

“It is truly a great honour to all of us, on our ways of assisting the needy.”

He said he is sharing the honour with his followers who have been giving him support and encouragement to go out and assist everyone for a better quality of life.

In his latest post, Kuan said he would be receiving the award on June 12 from the British High Commissioner.

Reiterating that the award was for all, Kuan said without the people’s support he would not be able to help others.

The Commonwealth Points of Light Award is an appreciation of inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they make in their communities and beyond.

Kuan has been attributed for the setting up of the Community Policing Malaysia that offers employment mentoring, food deliveries and the 10-cent marketplace, which has helped over 10,000 people buy donated second-hand items at a lower cost.

He is the fourth Malaysian to receive the award.

The other recipients were “teddy bear doctor” Dr Madhusudhan Shanmugam, freshwater turtle researcher Chen Pelf Nyok and founders of Zero Waste Malaysia movement Khor Sue Yee and Aurora Tin.