Royal 'gun' salute: Prince William flexes muscles during Covid-19 jab as social media swoons

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — It was just a bare arm exposed for a Covid-19 vaccine jab but it was enough for fans of the royals to declare Prince William a thirst trap.

The 38-year-old Prince's defined bicep was on show as he shared a photo of himself being vaccinated on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do,” read the tweet from the Duke of Cambridge.

William's arm stole the show, with many including Britain’s This Morning host Holly Willoughby complimenting William’s physique and said that he looked like a “strong strong guy”.

Royal fans took to Twitter to compliment William.

One user asked him to share his workout routine.

“Well done for taking the vaccine, but we must address the muscular arms,” wrote Paula M.

Another user took it up a notch, leaving nothing to the imagination, saying : “Congrats! Taking your top off would've been better, I mean easier, for the nurses.”

Twitter user JAK was also impressed by the photo and also thanked the prince for showing off his 'guns'.

William joins his father, Prince Charles and his grandmother, the Queen in the list of royals having received their vaccination shot, reported Evening Standard.

The first shot of the vaccine has been administered to almost 37 million people in Britain with those over 34 now eligible to receive the vaccination.