Gombak Gadget store owner helps desperate father by allowing him to pay for new phone in instalments

A gadget store owner in Gombak helps out desperate father by allowing him to pay instalments for new phone based on his affordability. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Mohd Fadli Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A desperate man shed tears of joy after a gadget store owner in Gombak agreed to help him out with his current predicament.

The heartfelt story was shared on Facebook by user Mohd Fadli Salleh, who’s also the gadget store’s owner.

The story began when one of Fadli’s staff called him after a desperate man came to their store begging to pay for a new phone via instalment as he only had RM24 with him at that time.

Unfortunately, Fadli’s store does not take instalments.

Fadli then met with the man and asked him about his situation.

The man told him that he worked as a Grab car driver and was currently taking care of his four-year-old child and 72-year-old mother.

“He told me that he’s a divorcee and every day, he would send and pick up his child from nursery.

“He also claimed that they have a strong bond and it was clear that he really loves his child by the way he talked,” Fadli wrote in his post.

The father added that he could not work as his phone was broken and pleaded with Fadli for the monthly instalments or otherwise he would have to borrow money from a loan shark to buy a new phone.

Fadli, who’s also a primary school teacher in Gombak, initially refused the man’s plea but then changed his mind and asked him to choose which phone he wanted.

“I smiled and told him that our store doesn’t take instalments. We will go bankrupt if we allow everyone to be in debt with us.

“But I’m a human, you’re human and you are clearly in desperate need of help and as long as I’m able to help, I will surely help.

“You just need to promise not to lie to me only. Pay me back little by little if you have extra income,” Fadli said.

The man was happy and could not hold back his tears when Fadli gave him a box of essential goods as well.

“I’m also managing an NGO to help the needy. There’s a rice pack, cooking oil, sardines, sugar, milk and more inside this box.

“Take it home so you can cook it with your mom,” Fadli said to the man.

As it turned out, Fadli is a member of a local non-profit organisation called Dana Kita that channels excess funds from Islamic institutions to the needy.

In his post, Fadli also said that he has prepared a few boxes of essential goods at his gadget store to be given to the needy.

Fadli’s post has garnered over 45,000 likes and has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook.

In the comment section, Fadli can also be seen updating that a generous individual paid for the man’s phone and he no longer has to pay for the instalments.

This is not the first time Fadli has helped the needy as in January last year, he and his team of volunteers from Dana Kita spent two weeks cleaning up a poor family’s home for Chinese New Year.