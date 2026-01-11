KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — With the 16th general election (GE16) on the horizon, motions to be adopted at the Umno general assembly are set to define the party’s strategy, pending approval by its supreme council, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said today.

The Umno supreme council member also said this year’s motions carry particular weight as they will form the backbone of the party’s preparations for GE16.

“Typically, the motions run to two or three pages and cover several key areas related to party strategy and planning,” he told Sinar Harian.

“The general assembly motions are significant because they will guide Umno’s planning for 2026 and 2027, as well as preparations for GE16 and the Melaka and Johor state elections.”

Ahmad, who is also Johor Umno deputy chairman, was speaking to reporters after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for an open hall at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Parit Jawa in Pontian today.

He said the motions were drafted after taking into account views and themes raised by the party’s three wings — Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri — before being finalised at the supreme council level.

The four-day general assembly, which brings together delegates from 191 Umno divisions, will run from Wednesday to Saturday.

A special supreme council meeting is scheduled for Thursday night to discuss and approve the motions.

“The motions are drawn from key points put forward by all three wings and will be tabled on Friday and Saturday, before being approved by the supreme council,” Ahmad said.

A total of 6,412 delegates are expected to attend the Umno general assembly. Of that number, 2,928 will attend the main assembly, while the Wanita assembly will involve 1,165 delegates, Pemuda 1,173 and Puteri 1,146.

On Friday, Umno was reported to have received 662 motions from 175 divisions ahead of its general assembly.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the motions were submitted following last year’s divisional meetings, adding that Perak recorded the highest number with 133 motions.