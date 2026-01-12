KUCHING, Jan 12 — Twenty-six schools in Sarawak will remain closed today, the first day of the new school session, due to the ongoing floods, said state education director Omar Mahli.

Omar said that as of Sunday, a survey found that three schools in the Daro district (Mukah Division), four in the Selangau district (Sibu Division), and 19 in the Tatau and Sebauh districts (Bintulu Division) are affected.

The schools involved in Daro are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Pangtray, SK OK Selair and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua, while those in Selangau are SK Nangga Selangau, SK Kuala Lemai, SK Ulu Sg Arip and SK St Mark.

In Tatau and Sebauh, the 19 schools affected are SJK (C) Chung Hua Tatau, SJK (C) Chung San, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Hermanus Assan, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Kuala Kebulu, SK Kuala Muput, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Labang, SK Ng Penyarai, SK Ng Tau, SK Pandan, SK RH Tayai, SK Sebauh, SK Sg Bukit Balai, SK Sg Genaan, SK Sg Sebungan, SK Sg Sengian and SK Sg Bagian.

Omar explained that the schools are unable to operate as the premises remain flooded, while access roads to residential areas and villages are impassable.

He added that eight other schools are currently serving as temporary evacuation centres, with seven located in Serian and one in Selangau. — Bernama