IPOH, Jan 11 — The RM1 per kilogramme durian price issue previously reported by the media only involves grade C durians and does not reflect the overall durian harvest in the Jalan Pahang, Tapah area, said Perak Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) director (Food Security and Operations) Mohd Salleh Saidin.

He said grade C durians account for about 70 per cent of production in the area, while grade A durians are still being sold at prices ranging from RM8 to RM11 per kilogramme, in line with current market conditions.

“Discussions and information gathered found that a total of 20 durian collectors and farmers were involved, with an average collection of about four metric tonnes per day. Most of the durian produced was grade C (70 per cent) and grade B (30 per cent), commonly known as end fruit.

“Durian from this area is known as Durian Bukit Jalan Pahang, Tapah, and the production season is expected to end by the end of January 2026,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Salleh issued the statement after visiting and meeting the Tok Batin of the Orang Asli community at Kampung Batu 6, Jalan Pahang, Tapah, Fadzli Arom, to obtain a clearer picture of the durian marketing situation in the area.

He said the visit also revealed that the Tok Batin did not market durians to Fama, as there was an existing trader who had purchased the entire durian harvest under a prior agreement.

“As such, for the current production season, Fama is not involved in purchasing durians, as the harvest was bound by the existing agreement with the trader.

“However, Perak Fama remains ready to engage and act as a facilitator should farmers or harvesters encounter marketing issues in the future,” he said.

Mohd Salleh added that the approach is in line with Fama’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ welfare and ensuring the continued stability of the durian market.

Yesterday, the media reported that the income of Orang Asli residents along Jalan Pahang, from Batu 3 to Batu 25, had been severely affected following a sharp drop in durian prices this season, with selling prices reported as low as RM1 to RM2 per kilogramme. — Bernama