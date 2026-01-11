KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Malaysia has temporarily restricted access to X’s Grok artificial intelligence tool after regulators said the platform had failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent the generation of obscene and harmful content, including non-consensual sexual images involving women and minors.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the restriction, which took effect today, was imposed after repeated misuse of Grok and what it described as insufficient responses from X Corp and xAI, despite earlier regulatory engagement and formal notices.

In a statement issued today, the commission said it had directed a “temporary restriction on access to the Grok artificial intelligence for users in Malaysia” after the tool was repeatedly used to generate “obscene, sexually explicit, indecent, grossly offensive, and non-consensual manipulated images, including content involving women and minors”.

The regulator said notices were issued to X Corp and xAI on January 3 and 8, requiring the companies to implement “effective technical and moderation safeguards” to prevent AI-generated content that could breach Malaysian law, including Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

However, MCMC said the responses submitted by X on January 7 and 9 fell short.

“The responses submitted… relied primarily on user-initiated reporting mechanisms and failed to address the inherent risks posed by the design and operation of the AI tool,” the commission said, adding that it considered this approach “insufficient to prevent harm or ensure legal compliance”.

As a result, the restriction was imposed as what MCMC described as “a preventive and proportionate measure while legal and regulatory processes are ongoing”.

“Access to Grok will remain restricted until effective safeguards are implemented, particularly to prevent content involving women and children,” the statement said.

MCMC said it remained open to further engagement with X Corp and xAI, but only “subject to demonstrable compliance with Malaysian law”.

The commission also urged members of the public to report harmful online content and, where appropriate, to lodge police reports.